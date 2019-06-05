Kashmir
UPDATED: June 5, 2019, 10:28 AM

Woman shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama, another person injured

UPDATED: June 5, 2019, 10:28 AM

A woman was killed and another person injured after they were attacked by unknown gunmen in Narbal area of Kakapora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that some unknown gunmen barged inside the residential house of Nageena Jan wife of late Mohammad Yousuf Lone and opened fire upon her.

In the incident, Nageena suffered critical bullet wounds and died instantly while as another person namely Jalaludin Bhufanda also suffered bullet injuries, he said.

The injured person was immediately shifted to nearby health facility where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, he said.

Pertinently, Mohd Yousuf Lone, husband of Nageena Jan was also killed by some unknown gunmen on May 19, 2017. 

The official said that soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

