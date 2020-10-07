Woman who set herself on fire dies at SMHS Hospital

A 32-year-old woman who tried to immolate herself, succumbed to the burn injuries at Srinagar’s SMHS Hospital on Wednesday.

Reports said the woman had suffered severe burn injuries after she set herself ablaze at her in-law’s house in Sidiq Colony area of Sopore last Thursday.

An official said the woman set herself ablaze after pouring Kerosene oil over her body following which she was rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Sopore by family members and neighbours wherefrom doctors referred her to SMHS hospital in critically condition for advanced treatment. She succumbed to her burn injuries this morning.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sopore, Azim Khan said police were investigating the case and the reason behind the fatal step taken by the woman. He said a case (FIR No 272/2020) has been registered and investigation was going.