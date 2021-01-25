'Women emancipation cornerstone of NC policy'

National Conference (NC) women leaders Monday greeted people on the National Girl Child Day 2021 saying women emancipation had been a cornerstone of NC policy.

In a joint statement issued here, NC Women’s Wing President ShameemaFirdous, State Secretary SakinaItoo, Provincial President Kashmir SabiyaQadri and additional spokeswoman Sarah Hayat Shah said the women’s political participation besides being a human right was also a key to thriving democracy and NC had traditionally and frontally worked to end gender bias.

The statement quoted them as saying that the significant role played by the party’s women’s wing functionaries, delegates, and workers for upholding and rallying round the party flag during the most trying times was a case in point, where women had reinstated that they were next to none.

They asserted that the cornerstone of the development programme of the party was to empower the youth of J&K saying that once in power, the party had always prioritised implementing gender-neutral, youth-focused policies and programmes.

“The past few years has seen a lack of initiatives by the government towards emancipation of the youth. Youth policy is multi pronged that involves effective investment in a number of different areas such as employment, education, and leisure,” the statement quoted them as having said.