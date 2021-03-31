Women Help Desk inaugurated at Police Station Awantipora

To help the women/girls in distress such as facing harassment or any kind of abuse or violence, Police in Awantipora have inaugurated Women Help Desk at Police Station Awantipora.

In a statement police said that SSP Awantipora Mohammad Yousif inaugurated the Women Help Desk at Police Station Awantipora. He was accompanied by SDPO Awantipora, DySP PC Awantipora, SHO Awantipora and other officers of the Police district.

“The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. Due to the growing incidents of domestic violence arising out of issues between the married couples in the valley especially in District Budgam demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” the statement reads. “As the idea is to provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to all the reports and information of domestic violence and offenses against women, a 24×7 help desk has been kept at disposal of the women of the district to reach out to Police in case of domestic violence or any related offense. This initiative is aimed to cater the need to ensure timely action and fair audience of all aggrieved, so the principles of natural justice are upheld.”

SSP Awantipora while speaking on the occasion said that the well designed Women help desk will help in protecting the rights of the women in the district and expressed hope that the Women Help Desk would cater to the needs of women who face violence and encourage women to file complaints without any hesitation, especially in cases relating to heinous crimes.

SSP Awantipora directed the officers that ending violence against women and girls has to be the top priority. Crime against women shall be taken seriously and for this In-charge Women Help Desk has been tasked to train lady investigation officers to deal and investigate the complaints of women victim.