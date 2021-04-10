Women Help Desk inaugurated in Sopore

To help the women/girls in distress such as facing harassment or any kind of abuse or violence, Police have inaugurated Women Help Desk in Police District Sopore.

In a statement issued here police said that the help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. “The growing incidents of violences like domestic violence, dowry demand on marriages, social discrimination, or any kind of abuse or violence demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” it said. “As the idea is to provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to all the reports and information of domestic violence and offenses against women, a 24×7 help desk has been kept at disposal of the women of the district to reach out to Police in case of domestic violence or any related offense. This initiative is aimed to cater the need to ensure timely action and fair audience of all aggrieved, so the principles of natural justice are upheld.”

Women can contact Sopore Police on following number 01954-225333, 9596773024 and 9596773025.