Women help desks will be accessible to victims: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Friday said that the 59 Women Help Desks established in Kashmir and a few more in the offing would be accessible and single point of contact to the victims.

IGP Kumar also said that the drive against drug trafficking would continue and urged people to help Police eradicate this menace.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir, Abdul Jabar visited Awantipora and reviewed the security scenario, anti-militant operations and other crime works in the Police district.