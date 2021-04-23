Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:43 PM

Women help desks will be accessible to victims: IGP

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 10:43 PM
File photo of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
File photo of IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Friday said that the 59 Women Help Desks established in Kashmir and a few more in the offing would be accessible and single point of contact to the victims.

IGP Kumar also said that the drive against drug trafficking would continue and urged people to help Police eradicate this menace.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir, Abdul Jabar visited Awantipora and reviewed the security scenario, anti-militant operations and other crime works in the Police district.

Tagged in
Related News