Women indispensable for development : NC

National Conference (NC) Saturday underlined the indispensability of women in development and policy making saying that the party had been persistently working towards removing under-representation of women in politics to have policies more attuned to women’s needs.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a meeting of women District Development Council (DDC) members of Kashmir province at the party’s NawaiSubh headquarters, NC Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal said that women of Kashmir benefited from a number of economic and educational opportunities under the leadership of NC founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

In her address, NC Women’s Wing President ShameemaFirdous alluded to the role played by the party in empowering women and removing gender discrimination and said it was during the successive governments of NC led by Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah that women were given 33 percent quota in jobs and 50 percent seats were reserved in MBBS.

Later Kamal distributed the party’s membership coupons among the DDC members.

Meanwhile, senior NC leader Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan expressed grief over the demise of lawyer Muhammad Amin Wani of Handwara.