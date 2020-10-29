Women political activists in Baramulla join Apni Party

Dozens of women political activists affiliated with different political parties in Baramulla district joined the Apni Party on Thursday.

According to a party statement, the joining took place in Baramulla district in presence of District President Shoaib Lone, Farooq Ah Bhat Zonal Resident Sangrama, Naseer Hussan Shah Zonal President Sopore, Farooq Ahmad Rather Block President Sangrama, Aadil Rather, Tanveer Fatima, Peer Showkat Hussain and others.

Those who joined the Apni Party included Shabnam Akhtar, Ishrat Bano, Gulshan Bano, Jabeema Bano, Firdosa Bano and Shaista Bano.

On this occasion, Lone said that Apni Party has invariably recognized the prestige of empowering the women of Jammu and Kashmir and is committed to serving the society at all levels.

He apprised the new entrants about their duties and responsibilities which included working for the welfare of women folk and strengthening of the party on the grassroots level.

He further stressed upon providing a proper platform to women to polish their talent, capability and intelligence.

Lone urged the government to address the sufferings of HDF employees most of whom are women. “The HDF employees are contributing in the effective patient care in almost all the hospitals across J&K. They are waiting for regularization. I appeal to the Lt. Governor that till a decision is taken on their demands, their wages should be enhanced in view of the inflation and other factors,” he added.