Won't hesitate to file PIL in SC if highway ban not reversed: ANC

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Awami National Conference (ANC) senior vice-president president Muzzafar Shah today said his party would not hesitate to go for PIL in the Supreme Court (SC) in case the restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway are not reversed.

While talking to reporters here Shah questioned the wisdom of the central government for ordering restrictions in movement on millions of people during the 46 day yatra period. “Kashmiri Muslims have been welcoming pilgrims and carrying them on their shoulders safely since centuries to the holy cave shrine. By such actions of the central and the state authorities, not only the common man on the road is suffering along with his family but it is the entire tourism and the horticulture sector– the back bone of the economy of the state– that is suffering losses,” Shah said.