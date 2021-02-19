Work allocated to Advocate-on-Records, Addl Standing Counsels representing J&K

Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs today allocated work to Advocate-on-record and Additional two Standing Counsels representing Jammu and Kashmir in Supreme Court of India, National Green Tribunal and High Court of Delhi in New Delhi.

“Consequent upon the appointment of Advocate-on-Record Taruna A Prasad to represent Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Supreme Court and in supersession of all previous orders on the subject,” reads the order.

It states that: “Additional Standing Counsel shall file SLP’s and all other pleadings and conduct litigation in Supreme Court as per distribution of work through and under the overall supervision of Advocate-on-Record, Taruna A Prasad.”

The Additional Standing Councels shall ensure handing over of one set of file to Taruna A Prasad in respect of the cases pertaining to the departments allocated to them.

Taruna A Prasad shall file Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court in all matters/cases of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and keep track of all cases assigned to the Additional Standing Counsels for proper and better management of litigation work.

Taruna shall receive all notices, orders and correspondence from the Supreme Court on behalf of J&K. Meanwhile, the work has been distributed among two Additional Standing Counsels representing J&K in Supreme Court of India and other courts/tribunals at New Delhi with immediate effect.

In the distribution of works, Additional Standing Counsel, GM Kawoosa has been allocated Information Technology Department, Cooperative Department, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department, Science and Technology Department, Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Industries and Commerce Department, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Estates Department, ARI and Training Department and Tourism Department.

Meanwhile, Additional Standing Counsel, Shashi Juneja has been allocated Home Department, Finance Department, Information Department, Higher Education Department, Jal Shakti Department, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Forest Department, Public Workers (R&B) Department, Power Development Department, Revenue Department, School Education Department, General Administration Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (all constitutional matters), Social Welfare Department, Chief Minister’s/ Lt Governor’s Secretariat, Rural Development Department, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Horticulture Department, Department of Culture, Department of Tribal Affairs, Department of Skill Development, Services Selection Board, health and Medical Education Department, Transport Department, Labour and Employment Department, Housing and Urban Development Department and any other department.

It was stated in the order that the Additional Standing Counsels shall hand over/take over the charge and shall exchange the case files/briefs as per the distribution of works.

All the law officers shall inform about the advance list/daily proceedings of the cases to the learned Advocate General Jammu and Kashmir and Secretary to Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department on daily basis.