UPDATED: April 11, 2021, 3:31 AM

Work in close coordination, maintain alertness: DIG CKR

Ganderbal

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range (CKR) Amit Kumar on Saturday visited the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district and other areas to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnathyatra.

The DIG took stock of arrangements put in place for the yatra and held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of Police, CAPF and other law enforcement agencies for facilitating synergy, better coordination and communication among the forces during the yatra.

He asked the security agencies to work in close coordination and maintain high alertness.

During his visit, he took a detailed security review of all locations enroute including the transit camps, and base camps at Baltal and Domail, besides other strategic locations and camping sites along the yatra route.

He also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of yatra convoys and availability of parking places.

The DIG CKR was accompanied by SSP Ganderbal, CO 118 BN, Additional SP Ganderbal, SDPO Kangan, DySP Headquarters and DySP Traffic Ganderbal.

