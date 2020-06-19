Kashmir, Today's Paper
Work in full swing on Nowgam-Qazigund road

Photo by J&K Information Department

The work is in full swing on 82-km Nowgam-Qazigund road as authorities has expedited the pace on all the three stretches in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

The information was shared by Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir, Sami Arif Yeswi, who visited several areas of south Kashmir and took stock of the developmental works coming up under R&B sector in the districts. While taking on-the-spot stock of the on-going works of the road, which will provide alternate connectivity to Srinagar-Qazigund highway, passing through the three districts, the Chief Engineer was told that the road has a great significance as it will go a long way in promoting horticulture sector in these districts.

He was informed that Rs 36.07 core were being spent on 31 km Nowgam-Tukno stretch in Pulwama while Rs 33.22 crore have been earmarked for 21 km Tukno-Nehama stretch falling in Shopian.

