Work on multipurpose park resumes at Athwajan

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Zubair Ahmed Wednesday took stock of pace of work on multipurpose park being developed at Athwajan here.

A statement said owing to various issues, the development of park which was started in 2017 faced problems in its early execution stage.

However, the statement said, with the intervention of the Commissioner Secretary and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, the issues have been resolved and work on the park has now been resumed after a gap of nearly two years.

The multipurpose park will serve as a recreational facility for local people especially children and youth of the neighbourhood with its play-lots for children; open space for informal games and play activities; paved area for court games and landscaped picnic area.

The executing agency was asked to complete the works under phase-1 of the project before October end.

The Commissioner Secretary also inspected a tourist facility of J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) at Harwan being constructed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh.

The work on the restaurant cum cafeteria situated within the famous Harwan Garden near entry gate is in its final stages of completion.

The executing agency was asked to complete the work within a week so that the much needed facility at Harwan Garden is thrown open for public at the earliest.

Director, Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani; Director Planning, Tourism, Parvez Ahmad Kakroo; Deputy Director, Tourism, Ideel Saleem; General Manager, JKTDC, Nasir Ahmad Khan and officers and officials of engineering wings and executing agencies were also present on the occasion.