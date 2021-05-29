Work on Z-morh escape tunnel nearing completion: Govt

The work on Z-morh escape tunnel is nearing completion, the government said Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna visited the construction site of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnel at Sonamarg to have a first-hand appraisal of the work progress made on the tunnel.

During her visit, the DC inspected the ongoing work on the 40-km project with two major tunnels of 6.5 km and 14 km for all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg and Ladakh and was briefed about the pace and progress made on the project.

On the occasion it was informed that work on the project was in full swing and work on Z-morh escape tunnel was nearing completion.

Jyotsna directed the officials of the executing agency to expedite the pace of work on the ambitious project so that targets would be achieved within the stipulated time frame.

She also directed the concerned to closely monitor all the construction and planning activities.

Meanwhile, the DC also chaired a meeting with the officials of the executing agency during which certain administrative issues were discussed.

She assured of all possible support besides handling of bottlenecks expeditiously by the district administration. The DC also enquired about the recruitment of local unemployed youth in the project and urged upon the concerned to provide maximum job opportunities to the locals as per the norms in Zojila tunnel works.

Earlier, a blasting ceremony was also carried out by the DC at the Z-Morh tunnel.

The 14-km Zojila tunnel once completed would facilitate all-weather road connectivity between Srinagar and Kargil which mainly remains closed during winter due to heavy snowfall in the area and would reduce travel time.

The tunnel would also benefit social and economic development of the region apart from boosting tourism in Sonamarg and Ladakh regions.

Executive Director, NHIDCL, Gurjeet Singh Kambo and officials of MEIL and ASATPL accompanied the DC.