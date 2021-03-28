Work relentlessly for peoples' welfare: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Lone Sunday impressed upon his party workers to work relentlessly for the welfare of the people.

A statement of PC issued here said that welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he urged them to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people in their respective areas.

Youth activists Syed Salman Bukhari from Kreeri and Naif Jan Bhat from Srinagar joined PC in presence of party Lone at his residence.

The new entrants expressed their joy on joining PC and pledged to work for serving the people as per the agenda and policies of the party.