Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 12:33 PM

Worker electrocuted to death, another injured in central Kashmir's Budgam

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 12:33 PM
A 48-year-old worker died and his colleague sustained injuries in an electrocution incident in Sonpah area of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday morning.

News agency GNS reported that the duo, working in a joinery mill, was doing some renovation work at the enterprise when a tin sheet they were holding touched a high-tension wire.

In the incident one worker identified as Farooq Ahmad Najar, 48, son of Mohammad Sadiq a resident of Bonn Zanigam Beerwah and Ghulam Mohammad ,56, son of Mohammad Sideeq a resident of Khatrila Najan, Beerwah sustained injuries.

The duo was immediately evacuated to hospital, however Farooq succumbed to his critical injuries on way.

The injured has been referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile a police official confirmed the incident to GNS and said that a team is being sent to the spot to assess the cause of incident.

