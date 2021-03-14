Workshop on Building activities and operation held

SMC today organised a workshop on building activities and operation for its ward officers and building inspectors.

The workshop was conducted by Ghulam Hassan Mir, Joint Commissioner Planning SMC on the directions of Commissioner, SMC.

“The highlight of the programme was to make the understanding of the negative impact of unauthorised construction on the city

environment and also to enforce and implement the building permissions in letter and spirit for planned growth of the city,” the JCP said. He stressed on the conservation of natural environment, sustainable development and energy conservation.

The negative impact of violation/deviations were explained in detail to the participants. The concepts of Srinagar Master Plan-2035 for planned growth of Srinagar was highlighted. The provisions of permissible areas, non-permissible areas which includes green belts, buffer zones around water bodies, wetlands, heritage sites were explained in detailed.

“The main goal of the workshop was to make sure that officers/officials in the field are aware of the building byelaws/Master Plan regulations and Municipal Corporation Act so that no unauthorised construction takes place and in case, there is violation/deviation in this behalf, same is dealt as per law by stoppage, removal and sealing of the structure,” the JCP said.