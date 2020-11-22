Workshop on career counselling held at GDC Baramulla

The Sociology department of Government Degree College (GDC), Baramulla organized a one-day workshop on “Career Counseling and Placement” for the outgoing students of Sociology.

The invited speakers for the occasion were Suhail-ul-Islam (KAS) who is currently Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment and Zeeshan Khan (KAS), currently posted as BDO Baramulla. Prof. Mohammad Maqbool Rather, the Principal of the college in his address stressed upon the importance of conducting such type of counseling workshops so as to help students to choose a field that is in tune with their skills and their job expectations.

The workshop was divided into two sessions. The first session was delivered by Suhail-ul-Islam. He stressed upon the need for good policy makers and administrators especially from social sciences background, who with their better understanding of people and society. Zeeshan Khan underlined the importance of being optimistic through and through – which according to him is the success mantra. The workshop culminated with a threadbare discussion and a fruitful question-answer session. The workshop was moderated by Amira Wali, Head department of Social Work. Vote of thanks was presented by Prof. Abdul Majeed Chalkoo, Convener IQAC. Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, PTI of the college, Iram Shafi, Head department of IT, Dr. Shoaib Ahmad Bhat and Dr. Lateef Ahmad, Guest faculty of Sociology and Economics respectively provided the full cooperation and support in conducting the workshop. Shaista Qayum, Head Department of Sociology and the organizer of the event, concluded the workshop by honoring the guests with mementos and vote of appreciation.