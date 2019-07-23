Workshop on Disaster Management concludes

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Two-day training workshop for girl student volunteers organized by Civil Defense Srinagar in collaboration with JTFRP (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project) funded by World Bank concluded at Women’s Degree College. M. A road Srinagar here today.

Nighat Aman, Deputy Controller, Civil Defence Srinagar in her inaugural address stressed on the need for collaborative efforts in order to face the challenge of natural disasters.

JehangirHashmi, Additional CEO, JKERA congratulated Civil Defence, Srinagar for organizing the 2- day training programme and said that holding of such training programmes in the state is vital to improve the level of preparedness to meet the challenge of natural disasters in the state of J&K which is very vulnerable to natural disasters. He also highlighted the significance of the traditional architecture of Kashmir like DajiDiwari in prevention of loss of lives during natural calamities like earthquakes.