Workshop on innovative technologies, modern farming held

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organised a seven-day online workshop on innovative technologies in agriculture and modern farming.

The weeklong programme, ‘Innovative Technologies in Agriculture: Paving Way to Modern Farming’ was organised by the University’s innovation and entrepreneurship cell under the ambit of ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project for institutional development of SKUAST-K.

Around 93 participants including students from various faculties of the varsity, researchers, policy makers, bank executives (NABARD), JKEDI Executives, agripreneurs and consultants participated in the workshop.

Many directors, scientists and policy makers in field of agronomy, artificial intelligence, agribusiness, soil science and agricultural economics presented lectures and presentation to the students on various opportunities of agripreneurship and innovation.

Leading agriculture expert in the field of artificial intelligence, Dr K Ramesh talked about new vistas in agriculture innovation and modernisation. Dr Huma Naz, a leading pathologist, talked about various software applications for detecting diseases in plants. Dr Muheet Ahmed Butt, an expert in computer sciences and artificial intelligence, talked about uses of robotics and artificial intelligence in modern agriculture