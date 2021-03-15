Workshop on Poshan Abhiyan held at Bandipora

To sensitise the field workers of ICDS about the importance of a balanced diet, the District Programme Officer (DPO) ICDS Bandipora on Monday organised a day-long awareness-cum-workshop on Poshan Abhiyan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir inaugurated the workshop and interacted with the audience and deliberated on the importance of the balanced diet for the children.

During the seminar experts deliberated upon the importance of a balanced diet for the children to overcome the malnutrition issue. They urged the workers to focus on broad themes including antenatal care, optimal breastfeeding (early and exclusive), complementary feeding, anemia, growth monitoring, girls – education, diet, right age of marriage, hygiene and sanitation, eating healthy – food fortification.

Speaking at the event, the ADC said that poshan Abhiyan or National Nutrition Mission is Government of India’s flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

He said the Abhiyaan directs the attention of the people towards the problem of malnutrition and addresses it in a mission-mode. The ADC stressed on providing quality nutrition to the children and directed the officers to ensure that a balanced diet is provided to the children in Anganwadi centres.

The workshop was attended by District Social Welfare Officer Bandipora, Anganwadi Workers and Supervisors besides other senior officers of the district.