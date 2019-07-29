Workshop on rural waste management held at Wathoora

The Rural Development department, in collaboration with Tulkul Art and Media Collective, Monday organised a daylong workshop on management of solid and liquid waste, here at Government Higher Secondary School, Wathoora.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Rural Sanitation, Leena Padha, who was the chief guest, said, “Waste management is not only an issue of concern for urban areas, but the problem is grave and serious for rural areas as well.”

Padha hailed the efforts of local activists and BDO Chadoora for creating awareness about waste management in their area.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, social activist, demonstrated the management of solid waste at household level. He urged the authorities to give special impetus to the campaign and appealed to students to start composting of organic waste inside their kitchen gardens.

Principal of the host school, Dr Mohammad Maqbool, also spoke on the occasion and talked about the role of physics in addressing menace of plastic waste.

District Panchayat Officer, Budgam, Hilal Ahmad Mir, and BDO Chadoora, Riyaz Ahmad Shah, also spoke on the occasion.