World Clubfoot Day | 1,300 children being provided free treatment in J&K: CIIT

As the World Clubfoot Day is being observed on June 3, CURE International India Trust (CIIT) on Tuesday said it was aggressively working towards eliminating the disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the CIIT said it extended its operations to J&K in 2015 and right now 1,300 children registered with the programme were getting free treatment and counselling at designated centres in government hospitals.

“We have CIIT clinics at Bone and Joints hospital, Barzulla, JLNM hospital, Rainawari, SKIMS Medical College and hospital, Bemina, Government Medical College hospital Anantnag, Government Medical College hospital, Jammu and Government hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu,” said Rubia Hamid, State Programme Coordinator CIIT J&K.

Hamid said anyone with clubfoot deformity can contact any of these centres to get free treatment for clubfoot is treatable and lifetime change was possible.

At the designated clinics, the CIIT provides assistance to the patients until the treatment and brace follow-up was complete.

“Today, we take a pledge to completely eliminate the disability and make it a history. Let there be no child left without treatment for clubfoot,” Hamid said.

According to data around 70,000 children, their families and doctors will be celebrating the Day across India, as a journey to defeat the disability. In India, it is estimates that nearly 50,000 children are born with clubfoot every year.

CURE International India Trust (CIIT) has been working since 2009 across all states of India to eliminate the disability caused by clubfoot, said a statement.

It said around 70,000 children were enrolled with CIIT for their treatment through 324 designated clubfoot clinics located in government medical colleges and hospitals with an aim to make treatment available and accessible to all.