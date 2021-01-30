World Leprosy Day: Awareness campaigns, rallies, seminars held across Kashmir

On ‘World Leprosy Day’, awareness campaigns, rallies and seminars were today conducted across all the districts of Kashmir to raise awareness among masses about the curable nature of the diseases.

The speakers informed the audiences that Leprosy disease is totally curable at all stages and is not a communicable disease and signs and symptoms help to detect the Leprosy cases.

It was given out that the main objective of observing this day is to create awareness among masses on Leprosy to reduce stigma and discrimination in community and for early detection of Leprosy cases and treatment.

Meanwhile, a pledge was administered to participants not to discriminate with leprosy affected persons.

At Budgam: The Programme Officer Budgam, Dr Mohammad Ashraf in a function stressed on the Health Department to mobilize village and urban communities for the eradication of the diseases.

The CMO Budgam Dr. TajamulHussain on the occasion said that only 15 patients of this district are suffering from Leprosy and they are being provided free of cost medicines.

Later, the Chief Guest distributed Woolen Clothes and first Aid Kits among leprosy patients.

At Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal who is also the chairman of District Leprosy Coordination Committee Ganderbal today launched the Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign (SLAC), 2021 at Town Hall, here.

He stressed on creating proper awareness for self-reporting, timely diagnosis and complete MDT treatment of leprosy cases which is crucial for ultimate eradication of the disease at the district and block level.

At Pulwama: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Shabir Ahmad Raina said that as desired targets are being achieved under the program however it is vital to focus on minimising stigma associated with the disease.

At Shopian: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, SB Suse in a function said that the main objective of the awareness programme is to create awareness among masses on Leprosy to reduce stigma and discrimination in community and for early detection of Leprosy cases.

He said that awareness about the disease is of crucial importance and all efforts as required would be taken to eradicate the disease.

At Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat said that the main objective of this awareness programme is to create awareness among masses on Leprosy to reduce stigma and discrimination in community and for early detection of Leprosy cases and treatment.

Later, free medicines, blankets and other items were distributed among the RFT patients.