World Plantation Day celebrated at IITM

Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management (IITM), Laloo, Hyderpora celebrated World Plantation Day at its campus.

According to a statement, the Principal IITM, Mir Zaffar Hussain supervised the plantation drive. “The faculty, staff members and students participated in the plantation while observing COVID 19 protocols. Over 50 trees and plant saplings were planted by the faculty, staff members and students of the college even in the face of incessant rains. The important part of this initiative is that college has taken the responsibility of nurturing and maintaining these plants. IITM has large number of trees spread across the campus. These fully grown trees are presenting a view of a mini forest and is known by the name of “IITM Vaun” or IITM Forest,” it said.

The Principal on the occasion said “tree plantation is very important for the community and this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the people about environment conservation.” He urged for making Srinagar a polythene free zone and emphasized on using cloth bags only.