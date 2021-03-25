World Poetry Day celebrated at BHSS Uri

To commemorate world poetry day, a multi linguistics poetry seminar was organised today on thursday at BHSS Uri.

The poets and literary persons of Pahari, Gojri, Kashmiri and Urdu languages participated in the function. The main poets who attended the seminar included Raja Nazar Bonyari, Attaullah Mumtaz, Taj u Din Tak, Shah Mohammad and other prominent poets and literary personalities of Sub Division Uri.

The chief guest Raja Nazar Boniyari described the programme as a source of inspiration for the students. He said that such programmes will definitely boost the morale of local poets who rarely find such platforms for presenting their work.

Mushtaq Sopori principal BHSS Uri thanked all the participants who graced the occasion and spared their precious time to make the seminar successful.

SDM Uri Riyaz Ahmad Malik in his speech he highlighted the contributions of poets and literary personalities in the society. He also recited some English translated verses from a Naat translated by Tanveer Ahmad Andrabi Ex Principal of GDC Uri. In the concluding session the prayers were offered for those poets and literary personalities who have passed away in recent past.