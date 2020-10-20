Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 11:37 PM

World Statistics Day celebrated In Budgam

The 3rd World Statistics Day with theme “Connecting the world with Data we can trust” was celebrated in District Budgam.

The event was organised under the chairmanship of District Dev. Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmed Mirzaon. The event was also attended by former Director General Economics & Statistics G.A. Qureshi, Chief Planning officer Budgam Rafiq Ahmad, District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Budgam Fayaz Ahmad, District Information Officer Budgam, academicians and statisticians.

On the occasion, the speakers highlightedthe importance of trust worthy data for result oriented policy making and need to fill the gap between the statisticians and policy makers.

