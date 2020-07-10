World Transgender Day | Transgenders included in under weaker section class, will receive relief of Rs 1000 per month

On World Transgender day, Director Social Welfare Department (SWD) gets the community included in under weaker section, underprivileged class to pave way for them to receive monetary relief of Rs 1000 per month.

Likewise in other parts of the country, world transgender day was also observed in district Budgam and in this connection, department of social welfare organized a mini interaction session in which transgenders from across the district were invited to participate.

The interaction session emerged as unique initiative wherein people from this community were invited to raise issues they are facing in their day to day lives.

Aijaz Ahmad from Budgam, representing transgender community while highlighting some of the issues the community faces said that they always have to go through challenges in all walks of life, be it socio economic upliftment, category based share in government gobs or in private sector.

He said their voice and struggle in seeking due right never bore fruits despite them approaching to different corners and authorities, respective government institutions and other public sector ventures. They were always deprived of rights.

District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Budgam, Dr. Farhana Asgar said that it was observed that transgender are mostly illiterate, jobless or have no work to do to earn for their livelihood. She added they have not even been included in any welfare schemes as is being provided to other economically and socially under privileged categories.

The DSWO apprised the Director SW Kashmir about the circumstances in which the transgenders are managing their day to day survival and this category was thereafter included in ‘under weaker section’, ‘underprivileged class’ thus paving way for them to receive monthly monetary relief.

She said, Budgam is the first district in the UT in implementing this scheme instantly, adding that they made lot of efforts in identifying and reaching to out to them individually so that none of this community shall be left without getting registered under this scheme.

The monthly relief apart from enabling them to survive could also help them in extracting other options of survival and can even get education, skill trainings in different crafts and professions to live with dignity.