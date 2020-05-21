Wreath laying ceremony held at DPL Awantipora

A wreath lying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Awantipora where floral tributes were paid to head constable Anoop Singh who was killed in militant attack on Thursday at Prichoo in Pulwama district.

A police spokesman said civil and police officers led by IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Rajash Kumar and DCPulwama R Langar laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to him.

Among others who paid floral tributes include senior officers of CAPF, SP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, Commandant IR10th Fayaz Ahmad and other officers and personnel of the police and security forces.