WUCMA celebrates World Wetlands Day

Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) celebrated World Wetlands Day at India’s largest fresh water lake Wular by organising various programmes at Watlabghat here in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

During the programme stakeholder consultation conference was held to discuss and find the mechanism to address the issues confronting the lake. The conference was chaired by Irfan Rasool Wani Coordinator WUCMA. It was followed by a sanitation drive in which local boatmen were deputed to Wular to pick up floating waste from the lake surface. Another programme was organised at Leharwal poraghat in Bandipora district in which illegal fishing traps were dismantled.

Highlighting the importance of programmes, Coordinator WUCMA, emphasised the need to keep the lake clean and free from waste as the same water is used for drinking purposes. He said that WUCMA has formulated a proposal to purchase waste collected by the boatmen from the lake. He said that cash will be provided in lieu of plastic waste collected from water body. On dismantling of fishing traps, he said that this initiative has been taken up on the request of Fisheries Department. The fishing traps which are set using willow branches and nylon net have been found to severely affect hydrology and water quality and have been banned within Wular boundary. He requested people to refrain from this destructive activity.

The officials who attended todays programme were Mudasir Mehmood Coordinator CAT, Zahid Moghul DFO Kamraj, Muneer Ahmed, Assistant Director Fisheries, Ahzaz Pujwari Deputy Director Forest Protection Force, Mohammad Ashraf, AEE WUCMA.