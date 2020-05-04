Yaseen congrats farmers for GI tagging to Kashmir saffron

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen on Monday congratulated saffron growers for Geographical Identification (GI) tag to the priced crop from Registrar of Geographical Identification.

In a statement Yaseen observed the step would go a long way to boost saffron trade at international level. He hailed the role of director agriculture, Kashmir, Syed Altaf Andrabi for his important role in the implementation of centrally sponsored Saffron Mission in J&K.

Yaseen said the GI tag to world famous saffron would protect it from unscrupulous traders who in the name of Kashimri saffron would clandestinely sell and stock imported and substandard saffron in the open market.

He said GI tag was in the interest of both saffron producers and as well as buyers, adding there will be a strict quality check on the crop now onwards.

Yaseen urged the saffron growers to redouble their efforts to boost cultivation and production of saffron by adopting modern agricultural practices and facilities available under the Saffron Mission.

He said Kashmiri saffron was in high demand in national as well as international markets, adding the need of the hour was to increase the production.

Yaseen stressed upon the quality control wing of the agricultural department to intensify checking and surveillance in the market to catch hold of unscrupulous traders who by indulging in sale of sub- substandard saffron bring bad name to Kashmiri saffron.