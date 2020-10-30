Yatoo calls on Farooq Abdullah

Political leader, Nazir Yatoo on Friday said barring National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah from offering prayers was direct interference in the religious matters

Yatto made the remarks after meeting Abdullah here. During the meeting he discussed about the current situation in J&K with the veteran leader, said a statement.

He said the entire leadership of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh must unite in the present circumstances which have as created a fear psychosis among people. Yatoo said despite differences among the political parties, all political leaders must work together for betterment of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.