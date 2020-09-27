Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 11:22 PM

YDA hosts event on 'Tourism and Rural Development'

GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: September 27, 2020, 11:22 PM
Greater Kashmir

To promote tourism in the land of mesmerizing meadows, ‘World Tourism Day’ was today celebrated in Yousmarg Budgam with the theme on Tourism and Rural Development focusing on employment generation.

The CEO Yousmarg Development Authority, Dr. Nasir Ahmad as part of awareness campaign, addressed the public gathering here at the tourist spot. He launched a special cleanliness drive at Yousmarg to ensure that tourist spot is clean and garbage free.

Trending News

Will bring governance to grassroots: Advisor Farooq Khan

Secretary led officers visit model tribal cluster villages in Samba

Have majority support to lead JKPM: Javaid Mir

BJP kick-starts 'Atmanirbhar Bharat week'

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that we need to protect and conserve environment of tourist destinations and today’s initiative has been taken, keeping in view the significance of tourism potential in district Budgam.

The event was organised by district Administration in collaboration with JKTDC. The CEO further said that tourism plays a vital role in promoting rural economy and good infrastructure is prerequisite for boosting it further.

Related News