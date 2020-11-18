Year after breach, Malshahibagh water canal restoration work incomplete

The authorities are yet to restore the Malshahibagh canal in Ganderbal following a major breach in it nearly a year ago.

The breach had affected the water supply and irrigation facilities to dozens of areas. A major breach in the Malshahibagh water canal, the main source of water to various areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal including Rangil, Alesteng, Hadoora, Shuhama and Bakoora water supply schemes, occurred on December 2, 2019.

The non-restoration of the canal has left people to suffer as the canal is unable to feed regular potable water to several areas of Srinagar and Ganderbal.

It caters to areas like ElahiBagh, GulabBagh, Zakura, Soura, Anchar, Nowshera, Lal Bazaar, Alasteng, Shuhama, Habak, Hazratbal and many other areas of the old city.

Locals said the authorities had assured that the canal would be restored on a war-footing basis but almost a year later the authorities had not restored or repaired the canal.

President of Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I), Sheikh Ashiq also criticised the authorities for failing to provide regular water supply to the areas being supplied from Malshahibagh canal.

Executive Engineer Irrigation, Ganderbal, MuhammedAyoub said that the work was in progress and would be completed soon.

He said that water supply to areas being supplied from MalshahiBagh canal had already been restored by laying an alternate supply line.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal said work was being carried on a war footing.

“It is most likely to be completed next month so that this issue is redressed,” he said.