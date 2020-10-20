YNC criticises KU for delaying exams of law students

Youth National Conference (YNC) on Tuesday took exception to the lackadaisical attitude of Kashmir University (KU) on the conduct of exams of law students, saying the indecisive attitude of the varsity authorities has cost them their precious time.

In a statement the YNC provincial President Salman Ali Sagar criticized the KU administration on its failure to conduct pending online exams of the law students.

“Nearly 400 law students were waiting for online examination the notifications of which were published online. Now suddenly the mode of examination has been changed to offline and the datesheet for the same has been published while Jammu University will conduct LLB examination through online mode,” Sagar said.