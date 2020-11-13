YNC district President, others join Apni Party

District President Youth National Conference (YNC), Srinagar, Khalid Rathore, along with the party’s other youth leader, Parvez Ahmad Bhat joined Apni Party on Friday here.

The joining took place in presence of Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari and others including Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Haroon Rashid and Mushtaq Zuhami.

Besides Rathore, those who joined Apni Party included Imran Bhat, block President Youth National Conference Zadibal, Bhat, senior youth leader, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and his associates, Shabir Ahmad Kambay, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir and Rashid Ahmad Rather.

Rathore said he did not want to use the restoration of the special position of J&K just as a slogan to hoodwink people. “I could not withstand this approach because my prime concern and goal is to serve my people,” Rathore said.

He said the decision of the National Conference to participate in the elections to District Development Council was “full of ambiguity and confusion.”

Addressing the function, Bukhari said their joining will add to the strength of the party on the grassroots level. “The joining of prominent youth leaders like Khalid Rathore indicates that youth have reposed trust in agenda and policies of Apni Party which believes in real empowerment of people of J&K,” he said.

Bukhari hoped people of J&K especially youth will try to “understand and comprehend changing political realities and adopt them afresh for their better future.”

“We should not let ourselves get consumed in political gimmickry and rhetoric. The youth are our future and Apni Party believes in their potential. We are trying our best to give them a new direction so that they are out from the political quagmire and uncertain livelihood opportunities,” said Bukhari.