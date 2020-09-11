YNC expresses concern over plight of unemployed youth

Youth National Conference provincial Vice President Ahsan Pardesi on Friday expressed concern over the plight of youth in J&K.

“Far from providing jobs to youth of J&K as was promised by the ruling dispensation, the government has perversely been showing door to scores of employed youth working in various departments,” he said, in a statement

Pardesi said there was no denying the fact that government was the principle employment avenue for youth after agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors.

“The administration has not come out with any package which could instill faith and help business community to start their business again,.” He said. He said it were not just the individuals which will suffer on account of the imprudent measure, their families as well as their children were at the receiving end too.