Yoga Day observed at Pulwama, Bandipora, Budgam

On the occasion of International Yoga Day various programs were organised at District level in Kashmir Division.

In District Pulwama, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer, other District officers, Public, Students and employees performed Yoga Asnas with their families through Zoom app.

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Ravinder Kumar led the celebrations of the International Yoga Day by practicing yoga at Mini-Secretariat Bandipora.

Similar program was organised in district Budgam where ADMO (District AYUSH Officer) Budgam in coordination with Department of Youth Services and Sports under full support of District administration celebrated 6th International Yoga day today.