Youth activists from Ganderbal join Apni Party

Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 1:07 AM

A number of prominent youth activists from Ganderbal district joined the Apni Party at its party office in Lal Chowk on Saturday.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said the party’s president Altaf Bukhari welcomed the new entrants and impressed upon them to dedicate themselves for the welfare of the people in their respective areas.

On the occasion, the newly-joined youth activists said that due to the Apni Party’s lucid and people-oriented agenda they were convinced to come forward and join their hands with the party, the statement said. 

