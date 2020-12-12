Youth activists from Zadibal join Apni Party

A number of youth political activists from Zadibal constituency of Srinagar joined Apni Party at its party office in LalChowk, Srinagar on Saturday.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said the joining ceremony took place in presence of Apni Party’s Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Provincial President Muhammad Ashraf Mir, Provincial Secretary Abdul Rashid Haroon and District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh.

The statement said G H Mir impressed upon them to work for the redress of grievances of the people in their respective areas and take part in furtherance of the party agenda among the people.

The new entrants said that the people-oriented agenda of the Apni Party convinced them to come forward and work from this political platform and pledged to contribute their best in strengthening the party at the ground level.