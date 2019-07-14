Youth beat school staff, teachers in Budgam

Teachers of Hanfia Model Higher Secondary School (HMHSS), Kreeri in Baramulla were Saturday evening thrashed by some boys at Raiyaar area of Budgam district.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

According to the teachers they came under attack while they were returning from tourist spot Doodpathri where they had gone for picnic along with school students.

“Soon, some youth following us from Doodpathri in an alto car arrived at the spot,” said a teacher, Jehangir Ahmad, adding that the youth started taking photographs and videos of girls to which their Administrative Officer (AO), Mohammad Assadullah Dar objected.

“The youth got furious and grabbed him by his collar,” Jehangir said. The teachers said they were beaten for not allowing the youth to take photographs and videos of the girl students.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam, said an FIR under relevant sections has been registered in this regard.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

“The incident has come to our notice following which a case was registered. Appropriate action as per law will follow,” he said.