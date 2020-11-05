Youth commits suicide inside lock-up: Police

A 30-year-old suspected drug peddler allegedly committed suicide in the Police lockup in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday night.

Zamrood Ahmad Gojri, son of Ghulam Muhammad Gojri of Hygham was arrested by a Police team along with 200 capsules of Spasmoprovian on November 1, 2020, a Police officer said.

The officer said FIR No 110/2020 under sections 8/22 of the NPDS Act was registered against him and he was produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded upto November 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, a top Police officer in Sopore said they were investigating the matter.

He said the accused had been found hanging inside the Putkha Police Post that comes under the jurisdiction of Police Station Tarzoo Sopore. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the Police officer said.