Youth dies, another injured in Sopore accident

A youth died while another was injured in a motorcycle accident in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Friday.

Reports said that a motorcyclist met with an accident at Watlab area of Sopore in which two persons including a motorcyclist were critically injured and were taken to a nearby hospital where from both were refered to Sub District Hospital Sopore.

Police said that after getting information, a Police team took both the injured to the hospital where one among them succumbed to his Injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Shafat Ahmad, son of Sardat Ali of Warpora and the injured as Amir Ali, son of Ali Muhammad of Warpora.

Police said that the injured is undergoing treatment and is stable.