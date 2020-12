A 20-year-old man riding a scooter died in a road accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday.

He was identified as Faizan Ahmad Para, son of Shamim Ahmad Para of Beehama.

Faizan met with an accident when his scooter was hit by a tipper near Qamaria Ground Saturday afternoon.

Though he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.