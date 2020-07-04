Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 5, 2020, 5:28 AM

Youth dies in road accident

Representational Pic
A youth died on Saturday after his Scooty collided with a police van in this district.

An official said the youth with pillion rider, on way from Maidanpora Lolab to Kupwara met the accident near Dooniwari.

The official said the Scooty (JK09B-1504) collided with a “Rakshak” vehicle of police station Sogam.

“The rider died on the spot while another youth was shifted to hospital in critical condition,” he said.

The official identified the deceased as Saqib Hussain, son of Ghulam Hasan of Khumriya Kupwara while the injured has been identified as Faisal Subhan of Bumhama.

Over 12,000 domicile certificates issued in Jammu district

The official said a case (FIR 97/2020) has been registered at police station Kupwara.

