Youth dies of suspected drug overdose in JK's Mendhar

A youth died of suspected drug overdose in Mendhar area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Javid Ahmad (aged between 18 and 19), son of Muhammad Arif, took some substance at his home in Chack Banola around 11:40 pm after which his condition deteriorated.

He said that Ahmad was rushed to sub-district hospital Mendhar but he died on way to the facility.

According to news agency GNS, the deceased was a student of BA first year at Government degree college Mendhar.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Ahmad died due to overdose of drugs, GNS quoted BMO Mendhar as having said.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar also confirmed the incident and said that investigations have been taken up, added the report. (with additional inputs from Javed Iqbal)