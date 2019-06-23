Kashmir
Youth dies after boat capsizes in river Jhelum in Banyari

A 21-year-old youth died after he drowned in river Jhelum in Banyari village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday afternoon.

An official said that Lateef Ahmed Dar son of Reyaz Ahmad Dar a resident of Banyari village drowned in river Jhelum when a boat he was on board capsized.

“Lateef was crossing river Jhelum from Banyari towards Ajas in a boat along with his bike when the boat capsized. The body was later recovered from Jhelum by locals with the help of police, ” he said.

He said that body has been handed over to family after all medico-legal formalities.

