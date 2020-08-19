Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 1:56 AM

Youth drowns in Jhelum

A youth drowned during sand extraction from river Jhelum in Pampore area of this district on Wednesday.

Reports said 26-year-old Irshad Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, of Laroo village of Kakapora fell from a shikara and drowned in Jhelum while extracting sand from the river in Karnabal area of Pampore.

Many youth jumped into the river to try and save him. But Sheikh’s body was fished out from the river after several hours.

A pall of gloom descended in his native village when Sheikh’s body was taken home for the last rites.

