May 12, 2021

Youth found dead in orchard in north Kashmir's Delina

The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and investigation in this regard has been taken up.
May 12, 2021
A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an orchard in his native village in Sheepora Delina of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning. 

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that bodynof Mohammad Abbas Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir, a resident was spotted by some locals in the orchard in Delina and accordingly informed the police.

Later, a team of police from the concerned police station reached the spot and took the body into custody, the official said.

He said the body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and investigation in this regard has been taken up. 

