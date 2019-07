Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A 25-year old youth was found dead inside a water tank at Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, a local news agency GNS reported.

The deceased was identified as Majid Nissar Shah, 25, son of Nissar Ahmad Shah of Achabal.

A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the actual cause of death.